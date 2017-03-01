YouTube unveils US$35-a-month live TV service

LOS ANGELES: Alphabet Inc's YouTube will launch a live TV service in the next few months that offers the four major U.S. broadcast networks plus cable channels, YouTube Chief Executive Susan Wojcicki said on Tuesday.

The service, called YouTube TV, will cost US$35 a month for six accounts, Wojcicki told reporters at an event at YouTube's production space in Los Angeles.

