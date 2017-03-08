ZTE falls to annual loss over US sanctions case, sees better Q1

HONG KONG: Chinese telecoms equipment group ZTE Corp said on Wednesday it expected to post a loss in 2016, hit by fines it is paying to settle a U.S. sanctions case.

It estimated a preliminary full-year loss of 2.36 billion yuan (US$342 million) for 2016 compared with a profit of 3.21 billion yuan in the previous year.

But it also said it expects first-quarter profit could rise more than 20 percent as revenue from carriers' networks and consumer business has increased.

Preliminary net profit for the January-March quarter is to set to come in between 1.15 billion yuan and 1.25 billion yuan (US$167 million-US$181 million), a rise of 21 percent to 32 percent against the same period a year earlier.

The company has agreed to pay US$892 million and plead guilty to criminal charges for violating U.S. laws that restrict the sale of American-made technology to Iran and North Korea.

(US$1 = 6.9000 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)