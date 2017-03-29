Channel NewsAsia

ZTE removed from US trade blacklist

The U.S. Commerce Department will remove Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp from a trade blacklist after the company admitted to violating sanctions on Iran, the Commerce Department said in a notice made public on Tuesday,

  • Posted 29 Mar 2017 03:10
FILE PHOTO - The company logo of ZTE is seen through a wooden fence on a glass door during the company's 15th anniversary celebration in Beijing April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Barry Huang/File Photo

At the same time, the Commerce Department said it would impose severe restrictions on former ZTE chief executive, Shi Lirong, who the agency accused of approving efforts to skirt sanctions rules and ship equipment to Iran.

(Reporting by Joel Schectman; Editing by Bernard Orr)

- Reuters