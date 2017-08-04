As it happens: National Day Parade 2017

SINGAPORE: 2017 sees the National Day Parade (NDP) return to the Marina Bay Floating Platform - a venue that promises no shortage of action on land, water and in the air.



This year's NDP will pay special tribute to national servicemen as Singapore celebrates 50 years of National Service, and will feature the largest military tattoo performance in NDP history.

Our team of reporters and photojournalists are on the ground at Marina Bay to bring you the action as the parade unfolds:



