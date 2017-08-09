First National Day babies born at stroke of midnight

SINGAPORE: Two babies were born at exactly midnight on Singapore’s 52nd birthday on Wednesday (Aug 9), and third made his entrance just half a minute after.

At Raffles Hospital, airport emergency services officer Eddy Kurniawan and Housing and Development Board administrative executive Rabitah Razali, both 28, welcomed their first child, Emir Rayhan.

Emir's birth at the stroke of midnight came as a surprise to the couple. The baby boy, who tipped the scales at 3.295kg, was delivered naturally after an 18-hour-long labour process that began at around 6am on Tuesday.



His expected delivery date was almost two weeks later on Aug 21, Ms Razali said.

The first-time mum added that the couple was overwhelmed but pleasantly surprised to have a National Day baby. "(We’re) definitely honoured to be celebrating his birthday with the nation,” she said.

At Mount Alvernia Hospital, 3.83kg Matheus Tan was also born at the stroke of midnight on National Day.

He is the first child of 29-year-old Soh Bei En, a homemaker, and 34-year-old Tan Shi Chang, a human resource executive. The couple have been married for two years.

Ms Soh’s original delivery date was supposed to be last Thursday, but she was overdue by six days.

“Initially, when I heard that the estimated delivery date was between Jul 31 and Aug 3, I jokingly asked the nurse if we could aim for a National Day baby,” Mr Tan said. “She replied that it would be tough".

Mr Tan said that the most important thing was the health of little Matheus, adding that they were concerned about his health as he had been overdue. The couple was glad their baby was doing well so far, he added.

Matheus Tan was due to be born on Aug 3, but ended up being delivered at the stroke of midnight on National Day. (Photo: Mount Alvernia Hospital)

A third baby boy, weighing 2.778kg, was born 30 seconds after midnight at Parkway East Hospital.

His parents, 31-year-old Chia Sei Min, a human resource manager at Delta Technology and 30-year-old Chua Yong Hin, a general manager at the same company, have yet to name their son, who was delivered naturally.

The boy is their second child – their first is 2-year-old Chua Kuang Hao.

Mr Chua said that about a week ago, his wife had a hunch that their second son would be born on National Day.

“We hope that he can grow up healthy, love his family, friends and country, and mostly importantly … be useful and give back to society,” Mr Chua said.