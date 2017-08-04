Highlights: National Day Parade 2017
SINGAPORE: 2017 saw the National Day Parade (NDP) return to the Marina Bay Floating Platform - a venue that offered scope for action on land, water and in the air.
In addition to featuring the new military hardware and capabilities of the Singapore Armed Forces and Home Team, this year's NDP paid special tribute to national servicemen as Singapore celebrates 50 years of National Service.
Here's a look back at how the parade unfolded:
8.56pm: It's a wrap!
8.32pm: Missed the drone light show? We've got you covered
8.16pm: The moment everyone has been waiting for...
8.13pm: Team Singapore athletes Yip Pin Xiu and Joseph Schooling make an appearance at NDP2017
8.07pm: The crowd raises a toast to Singapore, in celebration of its 52nd birthday
8pm: The oldest performer at the parade - Grandma Mary - takes the stage
7.59pm: #ICYMI - The Singapore Navy taking out "intruders" at Marina Bay
7.41pm: The crowd takes part in the "mozzie clap"
7.35pm: We're back on Facebook live! You can catch the parade here:
7.22pm: Singapore Armed Forces, Home Team showcase their response to "terrorists" at Marina Bay
7.13pm: Parade, ceremony segment draws to a close
7.12pm: NSmen get salute at NDP
6.58pm: The Singapore flag set against the country's iconic skyline
6.57pm: President Tony Tan's last ceremonial drive-past
6.55pm: A 21-gun salute for President Tony Tan
6.52pm: RSAF's Chinooks fly the flag high
6.50pm: Watch the RSAF's F-15SG jets in action!
6.46pm: President Tony Tan arrives for his last NDP as head of state