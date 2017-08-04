Highlights: National Day Parade 2017

SINGAPORE: 2017 saw the National Day Parade (NDP) return to the Marina Bay Floating Platform - a venue that offered scope for action on land, water and in the air.



In addition to featuring the new military hardware and capabilities of the Singapore Armed Forces and Home Team, this year's NDP paid special tribute to national servicemen as Singapore celebrates 50 years of National Service.

Here's a look back at how the parade unfolded:

8.56pm: It's a wrap!

Happy National Day from @ChannelNewsAsia's team on the ground and a group of sporting participants! #ndp2017 https://t.co/M1wyVxgF5F pic.twitter.com/NvGMbC8pA9 — Lianne Chia (@LianneChiaCNA) August 9, 2017





It's a wrap! Sincerely, Jal, Lianne and Howard who brought the action to you. Happy National Day! #ndp2017 #sg52 https://t.co/8bLJCxCfhO pic.twitter.com/d6QqW6RtwP — Jalelah Abu Baker (@JalelahCNA) August 9, 2017





8.32pm: Missed the drone light show? We've got you covered

#NDP2017 drone light show in the formation of children holding hands pic.twitter.com/vPw7t5hrL8 — gaya chandramohan (@gayaCNA) August 9, 2017





300 unmanned drones in a synchronised light show over Marina Bay for #NDP2017 https://t.co/4EolnD5X6a pic.twitter.com/eu0sTFW0r7 — gaya chandramohan (@gayaCNA) August 9, 2017





8.16pm: The moment everyone has been waiting for...









8.13pm: Team Singapore athletes Yip Pin Xiu and Joseph Schooling make an appearance at NDP2017





8.07pm: The crowd raises a toast to Singapore, in celebration of its 52nd birthday





8pm: The oldest performer at the parade - Grandma Mary - takes the stage

Loud cheers for 81-year-old electric guitarist Grandma Mary - the oldest performer in #NDP2017 https://t.co/M1wyVxgF5F pic.twitter.com/OJaBagX3un — Lianne Chia (@LianneChiaCNA) August 9, 2017









7.59pm: #ICYMI - The Singapore Navy taking out "intruders" at Marina Bay





7.41pm: The crowd takes part in the "mozzie clap"









7.35pm: We're back on Facebook live! You can catch the parade here:





7.22pm: Singapore Armed Forces, Home Team showcase their response to "terrorists" at Marina Bay









7.13pm: Parade, ceremony segment draws to a close

And just like that, the parade and ceremony segment is drawing to an end. #ndp2017 #sg52 https://t.co/8bLJCxCfhO pic.twitter.com/0OpFTr6Wjp — Jalelah Abu Baker (@JalelahCNA) August 9, 2017





7.12pm: NSmen get salute at NDP

The NSmen amidst us get a salute. Thanks for doing your part for our little red dot! 💪 #ndp2017 #sg52 https://t.co/8bLJCxCfhO pic.twitter.com/hNCqP1imdR — Jalelah Abu Baker (@JalelahCNA) August 9, 2017





6.58pm: The Singapore flag set against the country's iconic skyline





6.57pm: President Tony Tan's last ceremonial drive-past

President Tony Tan on his sixth and last ceremonial drive-past as head of state #NDP2017 https://t.co/Qnovsg4auM pic.twitter.com/yPCUxon3MH — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) August 9, 2017





6.55pm: A 21-gun salute for President Tony Tan

A 21-gun salute for the President Tony Tan Keng Yam. His 6th and final time at NDP #NDP2017 #SG52 https://t.co/8bLJCxCfhO pic.twitter.com/36STbXWv89 — Jalelah Abu Baker (@JalelahCNA) August 9, 2017





6.52pm: RSAF's Chinooks fly the flag high

Flying the flag high: RSAF Chinook helicopter does the honours at #NDP2017 https://t.co/Qnovsg4auM pic.twitter.com/EPnFZLgSqt — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) August 9, 2017





6.50pm: Watch the RSAF's F-15SG jets in action!





6.46pm: President Tony Tan arrives for his last NDP as head of state

Dr Tony Tan Keng Yam arrives at #NDP2017, his last Parade as President https://t.co/Qnovsg4auM pic.twitter.com/jM5Pgf8xpD — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) August 9, 2017







