NDP 2017: 5 things to look out for

SINGAPORE: There is no doubt that the fireworks display during this year's National Day Parade (NDP) will be stunning as the annual parade returns to the Marina Bay Floating Platform. But what else can we look forward to this year?

BIGGER, LOUDER FLY-PAST

This year's NDP aerial fly-past promises to be bigger and louder - for the first time, the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) is using F-15SG fighter planes for the signature bomb-burst manoeuvre, instead of the F-16 jets that featured previously.



The F-15SGs are bigger and louder than the F-16s, so be prepared - and take care of your hearing.

(Photo: Kenneth Lim)

Also look out for manoeuvres like the high-G turn, which involves aircraft making a 180-degree turn at high speed.





And of course, a Chinook helicopter will hoist a massive state flag over Marina Bay for the fly-past, a mainstay of National Day parades for decades.



THE RED LIONS' COMEBACK

Last year, security reasons kept the SAF Red Lions parachuters from showing their chops at the National Stadium - and during Singapore's jubilee year in 2015, their jump had to be called off because of poor weather. Will they or won't they get to make their first NDP appearance in three years?

Either way, here's a preview of what to expect - from their perspective:

MARINA BAY UNDER "ATTACK"



"Terrorists" will invade Marina Bay Promenade and "intruders" on jet skis will take over the bay - but it's all in the name of showcasing how the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Home Team jointly respond to a terror attack.

Simulated terror attack at a preview of National Day Parade 2017. (Photo: Kenneth Lim)

Also look out for the now-familiar Terrex infantry carrier vehicles, alongside other SAF, police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles that will be making their NDP debut.



DRONE DISPLAY

For the first time, 300 unmanned drones will take to the skies, in what parade organisers said would be the largest such display yet in Southeast Asia.

Drone set the night sky alight during NDP 2017 preview. (Photo: Jalelah Abu Baker)

Built and programmed by Intel, the drones will create seven formations, including a heart with a crescent and five stars, the Singapore island and the Merlion - complete with spouting water.

GRANDMA MARY ROCKS MARINA BAY

81-year-old electric guitarist Mary Ho performing at an NDP 2017 preview event on Thursday (Jul 6).

Who would have thought the oldest performer at this year's parade would be an 81-year-old rocker who can't read music and only started playing guitar at the age of 60?

Grandma Mary - as guitar-slinging grandmother of seven, Mary Ho, is known - made headlines well beyond our shores when she gave us a preview of her electric guitar solo at NDP.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What you might not know yet though, is that Grandma Mary will be performing with 400 others in an act that will end with a "yum seng" toast to Singapore.

A BREAK FROM THE HUMIDITY

Here's a bonus - one that you may not see, but you might just feel the difference if you're at the parade.



The crowd at the preview show for the NDP 2017. (Photo: Nicole Lim)

For the first time, there will be hybrid cooling systems that can blow air as cool as 24 degrees. You'll find them at key areas where queues are expected to form, such as security screening areas and fun pack collection areas.