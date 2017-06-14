Asia markets mostly down as traders eye Fed meeting

HONG KONG: Asian traders were subdued on Wednesday (Jun 14) despite a record close on Wall Street as they await the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, hoping for guidance on its monetary policy plans.

The central bank is all but certain to raise interest rates after its meeting ends later in the day but the main focus will be on chair Janet Yellen's comments afterwards.

Some analysts suggest the rise could be the Fed's last this year as traders fret over tepid inflation and the future of Donald Trump's big-spending, tax-cutting agenda.

Hopes for those policies had fuelled expectations of a surge in prices -- and a jump in borrowing costs - but the agenda is now in trouble as the tycoon faces political crises.

"With the rate hike now 96 per cent priced in, focus will fall on the Fed's forward guidance and importantly their views surrounding low inflation," Stephen Innes, senior trader at OANDA, said in a note.

The dollar moved in a tight range against the yen in Asia ahead of the Fed announcement. Equity markets struggled despite a strong lead from Wall Street, where the Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs.

Tokyo ended 0.1 per cent lower, while Shanghai closed down 0.7 per cent with dealers unimpressed by Chinese factory output data.

Chinese Insurance firms were among the big losers after the chairman of sector giant Anbang Insurance, which had sought a business deal with the family of US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, stepped aside amid a report he had been detained by authorities.

Seoul was off 0.1 per cent and Singapore gave up 0.2 per cent. Taipei fell 0.6 per cent. However, Sydney climbed more than one per cent and Hong Kong staged a late bounce to end up 0.1 per cent.

The pound extended its gains after bouncing on news Tuesday that British consumer inflation rose to a near four-year high of 2.9 per cent in June.

The data comes as the Bank of England ends its own policy meeting Thursday and will put pressure on the policy board to raise rates within its two per cent target.

British inflation had held close to zero throughout 2015 but has surged since then as a weak Brexit-hit pound raises import costs.

The pound on Friday tumbled to a seven-week low at US$1.2636 in the wake of Thursday's election result that saw the ruling Conservatives lose their majority, days before the start of crucial talks on leaving the EU.

Oil prices sank around one per cent after the American Petroleum Institute said US inventories rose last week, confounding forecasts of a drop. Attention is now on the release of government stockpiles data later Wednesday.

In early European trade London slipped 0.1 per cent but Paris was up 0.4 per cent and Frankfurt gained 0.2 per cent.

- Key figures around 0820 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 19,883.52 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.1 per cent at 25,875.90 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.7 per cent at 3,130.67 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 7,496.16

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.2780 from US$1.2752 at 2030 GMT

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1213 from US$1.1206

Dollar/yen: DOWN at ¥110.05 from ¥110.06

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 47 cents at US$45.99 per barrel

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN 42 cents at US$48.30 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.4 per cent at 21,328.47 (close)