1 killed, at least 14 wounded in Ohio nightclub shooting: Police

One person was killed and at least 14 people were wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Sunday, police said.

  • Posted 26 Mar 2017 17:15
  • Updated 26 Mar 2017 18:03
Gunfire erupted at the Cameo nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio early on Sunday (Mar 26) morning. (Photo: Twitter/CincyPD)

The shooting took place at Cameo Night Club, the Cincinnati Police Department said on Twitter.

A spokeswoman for the department would not confirm the shooting or provide any details.

At least 15 people were shot at about 1 a.m., WLWT-TV reported on its website. Several of them had life-threatening injuries, it reported, quoting Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate.

Hundreds of people were in the nightclub at the time of shooting, Neudigate said.

- Reuters