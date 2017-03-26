Channel NewsAsia

1 killed, at least 14 wounded in Ohio nightclub shooting: Report

One person was killed and at least 14 people were wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Sunday.

  • Posted 26 Mar 2017 17:15
  • Updated 26 Mar 2017 17:36
Sheriffs' deputies on patrol in Ohio in October 2011. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images/File - Jay Laprete)

WASHINGTON: One person was killed and at least 14 people were wounded in a shooting at the Cameo nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Sunday (Mar 26).

As cited by local media, assistant police chief Paul Neudigate said: "We are in the middle of a very horrific situation that occurred at the nightclub with multiple victims."

He said hundreds of people were in the club when the shooting broke out. 



- Reuters