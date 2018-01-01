10 US citizens killed in Costa Rica plane crash

SAN JOSE: Ten US citizens died in the crash of a small plane in Costa Rica on Sunday (Dec 31) that also killed the two Costa Rican crew members, the president of the Central American country, Luis Guillermo Solis, said.

"The government of Costa Rica profoundly regrets the deaths of 10 US passengers and Costa Rican pilots in the air accident," which occurred in the country's northwestern Guanacaste region, Solis said in a statement posted to social networks.

The plane burst into flames when it hit the ground, killing all 12 people on board, officials had said earlier.

The aircraft, a single-propellor Cessna 208 Caravan belonging to the Nature Air domestic airline, came down in a mountainous area near the Pacific coastal beach town of Punta Islita in the country's Guanacaste peninsula, the spokesman, Carlos Hidalgo, said on his Facebook page.

Hidalgo published images of the crash site, showing flaming wreckage strewn across wooded terrain.

All the bodies were burned, Hidalgo told national television station Channel 7.

"I have the deaths of the 12 occupants confirmed," the head of Costa Rica's civil aviation agency, Enio Cubillo, told La Nacion newspaper.

The daily gave a list of passenger names, including five who shared the same last name, suggesting they were all related.

It reported that the plane had apparently taken off from a small sealed airstrip in Punta Islita at 10.30am (12.30am Singapore time) and crashed shortly afterwards for reasons yet to be determined.

It had been scheduled to land at San Jose's main Juan Santamaria airport at 10.55am (12.55am Singapore time).

The passengers had paid US$2,300 in total for their tickets for the short flight, La Nacion reported.

Guanacaste is a magnet for many visitors to the Central American country, featuring pristine beaches and nearby jungle.

Nature Air is one of the small domestic airlines serving the area, typically flying tourists in a hurry to and from the capital San Jose.

This time of year is particularly busy in Costa Rica's coastal resort areas as tourists and locals alike spend end-of-year holidays in the sun.

The Cessna 208 turboprop plane is made in the United States.