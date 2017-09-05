106-year-old Afghan woman's asylum claim rejected by Sweden: Report

STOCKHOLM: A 106-year-old, severely disabled Afghan woman is facing deportation from Sweden after her asylum application was rejected, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Monday (Sep 4).



Bibihal Uzbeki, who can barely speak, made the dangerous journey to Europe in 2015 with her 17-member family, and was carried on the backs of her 67-year-old son and a 19-year-old grandson through mountains, deserts and forests, AP reported.



They arrived at a Croatia refugee camp in October 2015.

The Swedish Migration Agency has confirmed its decision on the case and said that age by itself does not provide grounds for asylum.



Uzbeki’s family, who said they left Afghanistan because of an on-going war and insecurity, has appealed against the rejection. The applications of other family members are in various stages of appeal, the report said.

Uzbeki spent some time in the Opatovac refugee camp in Croatia during her long journey to Sweden from Afghanistan. (Photo: AP/Marjan Vucetic)

Soon after Uzbeki understood her request was denied, her health started deteriorating and she suffered a debilitating stroke, AP reported her family as saying.



Sanna Vestin, head of the Swedish Network of Refugee Support Groups, said: “The reasoning from the migration agency is that it’s not unsafe enough in Afghanistan."

But she said many of the big cities cited as safe are not at the moment.



Many countries in Europe deny asylum to Afghans from parts of the country they consider safe.



Sweden, which has a population of 10 million, reversed many years of generous immigration policy in late 2015 by introducing tougher border controls and immigration laws.



In 2015, more than 16,000 people sought asylum in the country, most of them from Africa and the Middle East.