12 arrested over London attack; police raids continue in Barking

LONDON: 12 people were arrested in the Barking district of east London in connection with the attack at London Bridge and Borough Market, which killed seven people and injured at least 48 others.

No details have been released about the suspects, who were shot dead within minutes by police, and detectives are still investigating whether they acted alone.

The 12 arrests were made in the ethnically diverse east London suburb of Barking.



Of them, four men were arrested after police raided what is believed to be the home of one of the men behind the London attack, Sky News reported.

Four women were taken away from a block of flats in Barking, a Reuters photographer on the scene said. The four, whose faces were covered as they left the building, were escorted by officers into the back of two waiting police vans and then driven away, the photographer said.

London Metropolitan Police said raids were continuing in Barking.

'TOO MUCH TOLERANCE OF EXTREMISM': MAY

Prime Minister Theresa May said the attack was driven by the same "evil ideology of Islamist extremism" behind last week's Manchester suicide bombing that left 22 people dead, and the Westminster attack in March, which killed five.

"We believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face as terrorism breeds terrorism," May said.

"Perpetrators are inspired to attack not only on the basis of carefully constructed plots ... and not even as lone attackers radicalised online, but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack."

She said the series of attacks were not connected in terms of planning and execution, but were inspired by what she called a "single, evil ideology of Islamist extremism" that represented a perversion of Islam and of the truth. She said this ideology had to be confronted both abroad and at home.

"While we have made significant progress in recent years, there is - to be frank - far too much tolerance of extremism in our country," she said, promising to review counter-terrorism efforts, including possibly increasing the jail terms handed out in terror cases.

'OI, COWARDS!'

The assailants wore fake suicide vests in a bid to increase the sense of panic as they lunged seemingly at random at the crowds gathered around London Bridge and Borough Market, which is full of restaurants and bars.

Gerard Vowls, 47, said he saw a woman repeatedly stabbed, and threw chairs, glasses and bottles at the attackers in a bid to stop them.

"As they left, I was going: 'Oi, oi, cowards!' Vowles said. "I was just trying to get their attention by throwing things at them ... I thought if I threw bottles or chairs they could come after me. If I could get them to come to the main road then the police could stop them; they could obviously shoot them."

Holly Jones, a BBC reporter, saw a white van speeding into crowds of people walking along the pavement on London Bridge, saying it hit about five or six people.

Another witness called Eric told the BBC he had seen three men get out and thought they were going to help.

Instead they "started kicking them, punching them and took out knives. It was a rampage really," he said.

An Australian and four French nationals were among those hospitalised, their governments said, while a Spaniard was slightly wounded.

Members of the public, wrapped in emergency blankets, leave the scene of a terror attack on London Bridge in central London on June 3, 2017 AFP/Chris J Ratcliffe

'PRAYING FOR LONDON'

Britain was already on high alert following the attack on a concert by US pop star Ariana Grande in Manchester, northwest England, in which seven children were among the dead.

Grande, who will headline a benefit concert in Manchester later Sunday alongside stars including Pharrell Williams and Justin Bieber, tweeted that she was "Praying for London."

The national threat level was raised to maximum after the Manchester attack and troops were deployed at key public sites, but reduced to its second-highest level last weekend.

May, who served as interior minister for six years before taking office after the Brexit vote last summer, said Britain's response to the terror threat must change.

"We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are," she said.

A union flag is flown at half mast in Westminster after an attack on London Bridge and Borough Market left 7 people dead and dozens injured in London, Britain, June 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

The attack came only days before snap elections, and national campaigning for Thursday's general election was suspended for the day out of respect for the victims, some of whom have life-threatening injuries.

"But violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process, so those campaigns will resume in full tomorrow and the general election will go ahead as planned on Thursday," the prime minister said.

Saturday's rampage is the latest in a string of attacks to hit Europe, including in Paris, Berlin and Saint Petersburg, and the French, German and Russian leaders sent messages of support.

US President Donald Trump offered his help, tweeting "WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!" and highlighting his thwarted ban on travellers from six mainly Muslim countries.