16 dead in US military plane crash in Mississippi

WASHINGTON: Sixteen people died Monday (Jul 10) when a US military plane crashed in the southern state of Mississippi, a local emergency official said.

All 16 victims were on the Marine Corps aircraft and there were no survivors, Leflore County emergency management director Fred Randle told the network. The US Marine Corps C-130, a refuelling plane, crashed on the Sunflower-Leflore county line, the Clarion-Ledger reported.

"A USMC KC-130 mishap occurred the evening of July 10. Further information will be released as available," the Corps itself said on Twitter.

Captain Sarah Burns, a spokeswoman for the Marine Corps, said only that a U.S. Marines KC-130 Hercules transport aircraft had "experienced a mishap," with news media initially reporting five confirmed deaths.

Several hours later, Randle, LeFlore informed the media that at least 16 people had perished. Randle gave no further details of the incident.

The incident was a "tragedy", Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant said in a statement on social media site Facebook, but provided no details.

Images posted online by news organizations showed the crumpled wreckage of a plane engulfed in flames in a field surrounded by tall vegetation, with a large plume of smoke in the sky above the crash site.