16 dead in US military plane crash in Mississippi: Report

WASHINGTON: Sixteen people died Monday (Jul 10) when a US military plane crashed in the southern state of Mississippi, CNN reported, citing a local emergency official.

All 16 victims were on the Marine Corps aircraft and there were no survivors, Leflore County emergency management director Fred Randle told the network. The US Marine Corps C-130, a refuelling plane, crashed on the Sunflower-Leflore county line, the Clarion-Ledger reported.

"A USMC KC-130 mishap occurred the evening of July 10. Further information will be released as available," the Corps itself said on Twitter.

The incident took place around 1600 local, the Clarion-Ledger report said, noting that firefighters sprayed the aircraft with huge layers of foam to quell the fire.