Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

18 hurt in accidental blast at French carnival

Eighteen people were hurt, five of them seriously, when a bonfire effigy blew up at a carnival north of Paris on Saturday, emergency workers said.

  • Posted 02 Apr 2017 05:09
A video grab made from a handout video obtained by AFPTV on Apr 1, 2017 shows an explosion during a carnival, injuring at least 18 people, in Villepinte, north of Paris. (Photo: AFP/HO)

BOBIGNY: Eighteen people were hurt, five of them seriously, when a bonfire effigy blew up at a carnival north of Paris on Saturday (Apr 1), emergency workers said.

The blast happened when organisers set fire to a wooden figure during a carnival at Villepinte after a traditional parade by local children.

None of the 18 suffered life-threatening injuries. Three were children.

Police said the effigy of a man, made out of plywood, was ignited by petrol using remote control.

The blast showered parts of the crowd with sparks and wooden splinters, which led to the injuries, and caused a momentary panic.

An inquiry has been opened.

- AFP/ec