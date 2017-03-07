2 North Koreans wanted in murder case hiding in embassy: Malaysian police chief

PENANG,MALAYSIA: Two North Koreans wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of the North Korean leader's estranged half brother, Kim Jong Nam, are hiding in the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's police chief said on Tuesday (Mar 7).

"How much longer do they want to hide in the embassy ... it is a matter of time before they come out," police chief Khalid Abu Bakar told reporters at a press conference.

Khalid said that North Korean authorities were not cooperating with the investigations. Kim was killed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb 13 by assassins using VX nerve agent, classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction.