2 Republican senators join opposition to revised healthcare bill

U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) departs after a Senate Republican caucus meeting about an expected unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
WASHINGTON: Republican Senators Jerry Moran and Mike Lee announced their opposition on Monday (Jul 17) to a revised Republican healthcare bill, delivering a serious blow to the legislation.

"We must now start fresh with an open legislative process to develop innovative solutions that provide greater personal choice, protections for pre-existing conditions, increased access and lower overall costs for Kansans," Moran said in a statement.

Source: Reuters