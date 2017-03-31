200 protest in Paris over police killing of Chinese man

PARIS: More than 200 people in Paris joined a fresh protest on Thursday over the killing by police of a Chinese father of five, an incident that has caused tensions with Beijing.

The protesters, including many from the Chinese immigrant community, gathered at the central Place de la Republique and waved banners bearing slogans such as "colonialist police" and "Wake up French Asians! You are still oppressed in this country".

The incident happened on Sunday night when police shot and killed a 56-year-old Chinese man named as Liu Shaoyo.

Three officers were slightly injured in the incident and one police vehicle was damaged by an incendiary device.

A police source told AFP that officers were called to the Chinese man's house after reports of a domestic dispute.

The source said the man attacked the officer with a knife "as soon as the door opened", injuring him.

A police colleague then opened fire, killing the Chinese man, authorities say.

Lawyer Calvin Job has said the family of the dead man "totally disputes this version of events."

Yehman Chen, 49, attending Thursday's protest said of the police, "my feeling is that they came to his apartment to kill him."

Thursday's protest was the fourth straight night of demonstrations in Paris over the death.

There have been some violents incidents with 45 people, including minors, arrested.

The family of Liu Shaoyo have called for calm.