23-year-old man arrested over Manchester attack: UK police

World

23-year-old man arrested over Manchester attack: UK police

Armed police on patrol near Manchester Arena following a deadly terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert. (Photo: AFP/Oli Scarff)
(Updated: )

MANCHESTER: British police said on Tuesday they had arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a terror attack at a pop concert in Manchester which killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

"With regards to the ongoing investigation into last night's horrific attack at the Manchester Arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester," police said in a statement.


This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates. 

Source: AFP/am