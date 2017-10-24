245 people bungee jump off Brazil bridge together

RIO DE JANEIRO: A group of 245 thrill-seekers tied to ropes jumped from a 30m tall bridge - all together - in a world-record attempt for "rope jumping" in Brazil.

The death-defying event took place on Sunday (Oct 22) in Hortolandia, located about one hour from Sao Paulo.

In dramatic footage, the participants are seen leaping from the bridge, each wearing white helmets, while tied together with a rope.

The jumpers fell almost simultaneously and swung back and forth until coming to standstill before with some descending to the water below and other climbing up to the bridge.

Stunt organizer, Alan Fereira, said a total of 400 people were involved in the project.



Fereira examined the ropes before the jump, as the feat required the assembly of complicated harnesses and bolts used for professional mounteneering. According to organisers, a total of 20km of rope were used plus 1,000 harnesses.

Guinness World Records have not yet issued an official statement confirming the Brazilian record attempt but it surpassed another Brazilian attempt with 149 parrticipants in April, 2016.



Advertisement

Advertisement

A previous unofficial record was set in Tver, Russia, in July 2012.

