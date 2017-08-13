3 dead in US far-right rally violence

CHARLOTTESVILLE: The death toll from violence at a US far-right rally on Saturday (Aug 12) has climbed to three, an official in the city of Charlottesville, Virginia said.

As of late Saturday afternoon, at least 35 people had been treated for injuries, ranging from life-threatening to minor, Thomas said.

"We had folks who came here to cause mayhem and chaos and mischief that resulted in three fatalities here in the city of Charlottesville," city manager Maurice Jones said at a news conference.

One person died when a car surged into a crowd of what witnesses said was counter-demonstrators.

The victim was a 32-year-old woman who was crossing the street when the car plowed into the intersection, Charlottesville police chief Al Thomas said.

The male driver has been taken into custody and police were treating the incident as a "criminal homicide," he said.

Details of the other two deaths were not immediately released.

Hundreds had descended on the city either to march in or rail against a "Unite the Right Rally," a major gathering of white supremacists, nationalists and other supporters of the so-called "alt-right."

"I am heartbroken that a life has been lost here," Charlottesville Mayor Mike Singer said on his Twitter feed.

Video on social media and Reuters photographs showed a car slamming into a large group of what appeared to be counter-protesters, sending some flying into the air.

A vehicle is seen reversing after plowing into the crowd gathered on a street in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., after police broke up a clash between white nationalists and counter-protesters

The car incident was being treated as a homicide, local TV broadcaster WVIR reported, citing a city attorney.

“We’re closely following the terrible events unfolding in Charlottesville, Virginia," Trump told reporters at his New Jersey golf course.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides."

A reporter shouted a question to Trump about whether he had spoken out strongly enough against white nationalists but the president made no comment.

The clashes highlight how the white supremacist movement has resurfaced under the "alt-right" banner after years in the shadows of mainstream American politics.

"DOMESTIC TERRORISM?"

Prominent Democrats, civil rights activists and even a few Republicans said it was inexcusable of the president not to denounce white supremacy.

Republican US Senator Cory Gardner wrote on Twitter: "Mr President - we must call evil by its name," adding "These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism."

"What we’ve seen today in Charlottesville needs to be condemned and called what it is: hatred, evil, racism & homegrown extremism," former US Secretary of State John Kerry said in a tweet. Kerry served under Democratic President Barack Obama.

The Charlottesville confrontation was a stark reminder of the growing political polarization that has intensified since Trump's election last year.

First responders stand by a car that was struck when a car drove through a group of counter protesters at the "Unite the Right" rally Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 12, 2017. REUTERS/Justin Ide

"You will not erase us," chanted a crowd of white nationalists, while counter-protesters carried placards that read: "Nazi go home" and "Smash white supremacy."

A silver sedan driving at high speed ploughed into the crowd before reversing along the same street. The incident took place about two blocks from the park that houses the statue of Robert E Lee, who headed the Confederate army in the American Civil War.

Witnesses said it looked like the driver intended to mow down people. Police have not offered any details on the car incident.

“From what I saw, it looked extremely deliberate,” Will Mafei, 23, of Charlottesville said. He also witnessed the car hitting pedestrians as it went in reverse.

The University of Virginia Health Systems received 20 patients from the scene near the car strike. One of those people died and 19 were being treated, a spokeswoman said without offering details on the injuries.

The City of Charlottesville said 15 people were injured at the nearby site of the rally.

Earlier, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency in the city, home of the University of Virginia's flagship campus. The gathering was declared an "unlawful assembly," allowing police to disperse the protesters, and police cleared the park where the rally was to be held.

"I am praying that God help us all," Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy said in an interview with CNN. "We are better than this."

The violence broke out on Friday night, when hundreds of white marchers with blazing torches appeared at the campus of the University of Virginia in a display that critics said was reminiscent of a Ku Klux Klan rally

On Saturday morning, fighting broke out in the city's downtown when hundreds of people, some wearing white nationalist symbols and carrying Confederate battle flags, were confronted by a nearly equal number of counter-protesters.

David Duke, a former leader of the white supremacist Ku Klux Klan, was in Charlottesville for the rally, according to his Twitter account.

The rally was part of a persistent debate in the US South over the display of the Confederate battle flag and other symbols of the rebel side in the Civil War, which was fought over the issue of slavery.