3 killed after truck drives into crowd in Stockholm; PM calls it 'act of terror'

A truck drove into a crowd of people outside a busy department store in central Stockholm on Friday. 

  • Posted 07 Apr 2017 21:27
  • Updated 07 Apr 2017 22:24
Emergency services work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. (AFP Photo/Jonathan Nackstrand)

STOCKHOLM: A truck drove into a crowd of people outside a busy department store in central Stockholm on Friday, killing at least three people and injuring a number of others, police said.
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said all indications point to the incident being an act of terror.

"The government is doing everything in its power to find out what has happened," he said. "We are advising the public to be careful and to listen to police broadcasts. According to security police, there are at least two dead in this awful terrorist attack. We are thinking of the victims and their families and the injured."

Swedish broadcaster SVT said shots were fired and people were seen fleeing from the scene.

"Police received a call from SOS Alarm that a person in a vehicle has injured other people on Drottninggatan," Stockholm police wrote on Twitter. The incident occurred just before 1300 GMT near the city's biggest pedestrian street.


Swedish police have issued a warning to avoid the city centre. 



