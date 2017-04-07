3 killed after truck drives into crowd in Stockholm; PM calls it 'act of terror'

STOCKHOLM: A truck drove into a crowd of people outside a busy department store in central Stockholm on Friday, killing at least three people and injuring a number of others, police said.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said all indications point to the incident being an act of terror.



"The government is doing everything in its power to find out what has happened," he said. "We are advising the public to be careful and to listen to police broadcasts. According to security police, there are at least two dead in this awful terrorist attack. We are thinking of the victims and their families and the injured."

Swedish broadcaster SVT said shots were fired and people were seen fleeing from the scene.

"Police received a call from SOS Alarm that a person in a vehicle has injured other people on Drottninggatan," Stockholm police wrote on Twitter. The incident occurred just before 1300 GMT near the city's biggest pedestrian street.

Swedish brewery company Spendrups, which owns the truck, told TT news agency that it had been hijacked earlier in the day while a driver was unloading for a delivery.

National railway operator SJ said that trains to and from Stockholm's central railway station have been stopped at the request of the police. All of the Stockholm metro is currently closed, English-language news network The Local reported.



According to The Local, Swedish security police said a "large number of people are injured" and that they are now assisting the police in an investigation. "Intensive intelligence work is being conducted in order to identify the person or persons behind the attack," they added.

Breaking update Truck crashed into the Ahlens department store on #Drottningsgatan in Central #Stockholm,three people killed. pic.twitter.com/F71DkySWIj — Maurice Schleepen (@MauriceSchleepe) April 7, 2017

This is reportedly a photo of the truck that has rammed into civilians in Stockholm, killing at least 3 pic.twitter.com/mNBSmbZ8FE — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) April 7, 2017

Swedish police have issued a warning to avoid the city centre.

Something's happening on Drottninggatan and around Stockholm. pic.twitter.com/YPbrZSe5Mb — Johnny Chadda (@johnnychadda) April 7, 2017

View from work ar Mäster Samuelsgatan as cars are re-routing their way from Drottninggatan. #svpol pic.twitter.com/dmGPv9nYB6 — Noura Berrouba (@NouraBerrouba) April 7, 2017

The story is developing. Please refresh for updates.