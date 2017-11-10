3-year-old boy with dairy allergy dies after eating grilled cheese sandwich

NEW YORK: A three-year-old boy died last week after having an allergic reaction at his Manhattan pre-school, a New York Times report said on Thursday (Nov 9).

The report said an adult at the pre-school had given Elijah Silvera a grilled cheese sandwich last Friday, despite them knowing and documenting that he was severely allergic to dairy.

The toddler went into anaphylactic shock and was taken to the Pediatric ER at Harlem Hospital, where they were unable to save him, the report said.

The Health Department closed the school on Wednesday for inadequate supervision of a child and for failing to follow its own written safety plan, the report added.

A spokesman for the Fire Department said that the pre-school did not call for an ambulance. A cousin of Elijah’s father, said the school did not call an ambulance but called the boy’s mother instead. She then took him to the hospital.

Christopher R Miller, a spokesman for the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, said in a statement that the department will "aggressively investigate what happened and whether the facility could have done something differently to prevent this tragedy".

