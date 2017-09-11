Around 30 people injured in Swiss train collision - police

ZURICH: Around 30 people were injured on Monday in a train collision at a station in central Switzerland, police said.

None of the injuries are life-threatening, police for the Swiss canton of Uri said in a statement. The accident occurred in Andermatt, a town in the Swiss Alps popular among skiers.

The crash occurred at around 11:30 local time (0930 GMT) while the engine for a train was being moved to the front from the back.

Police said they were investigating the cause of the crash.

