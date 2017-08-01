4 killed in shooting at Moscow court: Lawyer

MOSCOW: Four people standing trial in a Moscow court were killed on Tuesday (Aug 1) in a gunfight that broke out in the court building, a lawyer for the defendants said.

The lawyer, Diana Tatosova, told Reuters by telephone that she was told by the chief investigator in the case that of the 11 defendants in the court, four had been killed.

TASS news agency said the gunfight broke out after some of the defendants had tried to grab firearms from court security officers, and take hostages.



(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)