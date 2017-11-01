5 Argentine citizens killed in New York attack: Official

BUENOS AIRES: Five Argentine citizens were killed and another injured Tuesday (Oct 31) in the New York truck attack that killed a total of eight people, the Foreign Ministry said.

The Argentine victims were from the city of Rosario, and were visiting New York for a school reunion.

Eleven others were seriously hurt when the truck driver struck in broad daylight just blocks from the 9/11 Memorial, on the West Side of Lower Manhattan, close to schools as children and their parents geared up to celebrate Halloween.

"The Argentine government expresses its most sincere condolences for the deaths of Argentine nationals Hernan Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damian Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernan Ferruchi, in the dramatic terrorist attack this afternoon in New York," a ministry statement said.

The injured man was named as Martin Ludovico Marro, who was being treated at Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan with non-life-threatening injuries, it added.

