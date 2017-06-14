5 dead after strong quake hits Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY: A strong 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit western Guatemala early on Wednesday (Jun 14), killing five people, causing power outages and knocking down homes, officials said.

The quake, originally estimated to measure 6.6 on the Richter scale before being revised upward, occurred at 1.29am (3.29pm Singapore time).



The epicentre of the quake was about 156 kilometres west of Guatemala City in the department of San Marcos, the Institute of Seismology said.

After reports of two deaths initially, three more people died of heart attacks sustained during the quake.

A man was killed in the southwestern Guatemalan village of San Sebastian after an old church collapsed, the agency said. News reports said another victim, a woman, died of a heart attack in a small village near the border with Mexico.

The tremor was felt across most of the country, including the capital, as well as in neighbouring Mexico, according to Guatemala's National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction.

"Moderate damage is reported to houses in southwestern areas and there are power outages in several parts of the country," agency spokesman Julio Sanchez said, adding that a 5.6-magnitude aftershock hit across the border in Mexico minutes after the first quake.

In the southeastern Mexican state of Chiapas, 11 people were treated for injuries. Twenty houses and five schools were damaged, state officials said. Video footage aired by rescue teams showed collapsed homes in western Guatemala, especially ones made of mud and straw in this poor Central American country.

President Jimmy Morales posted a message on Twitter, saying "stay calm and be alert to possible aftershocks".

Guatemala is in a risk zone for tremors, located where the Caribbean Cocos tectonic plates converge with North America's tectonic plates.

San Marcos was hit by earthquakes in 2012 and 2014 that left dozens dead.