5 injured in Munich knife attack: Police

BERLIN: Five people were injured Saturday (Oct 21) morning in the southern German city of Munich by a man wielding a knife who fled the scene, said police.

A man "injured several people with a knife" in the centre of Munich and "is still on the run", the local police said on their Twitter account.

"We are searching for the perpetrator of the attack with all available police", said the statement, which added that for the moment the possible motives for the attack remained unknown.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, police added.

They urged people in the city to remain at home as they had received conflicting information about which way the attacker had gone. They described the suspect as a corpulent, unshaven man in his 40s who had fled the scene on a bicycle.