5 killed in Florida workplace shooting: Sheriff

ORLANDO: Five people were killed in a workplace shooting in Orlando, Florida, on Monday (Jun 5), the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Posting their media briefing on Twitter, the sheriff's office said the gunman was a 45-year-old disgruntled former employee who had been fired.

Authorities were alerted to the shooting at Fiamma Inc at about 8am. When they arrived two minutes later, there were three men and a woman dead at scene. The gunman was dead as well, having shot himself. He was carrying a gun and a knife and had shot at former co-workers.

One more man died at the hospital.

The shooting occurred in an industrial area with multiple warehouses on Forsyth Road and Hanging Moss Road, the sheriff's office said. Fiamma makes awnings for recreational vehicles.

Emergency vehicles with flashing lights were lined up on the closed roadway in the Winter Park suburb of Orlando.

"It is a sad day for us here once again in Orange County. Our hearts go out to the victims," said Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings.

Demings added that there were "no reports of any specific threats to this business". He said the shooter's name would be released after the next-of-kin were notified.

The assailant allegedly beat up another employee at the business in 2014, but no charges were filed, he told reporters.

A subsequent tweet from the sheriff's office noted that authorities were "all on heightened alert from the tragic incidents across the globe" but added: "We cannot connect this incident to any global terrorism."

Monday's shooting took place almost a year after 49 people were killed on June 12, 2016, at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history. At least 58 people were also injured.