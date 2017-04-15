5-year-old dies after being injured at rotating restaurant in Atlanta: Reports

ATLANTA: A five-year-old boy died on Friday (Apr 14) after sustaining head injuries from being trapped at a popular rotating restaurant in Atlanta.

According to USA Today, the boy was injured at the Sun Dial, a restaurant at the top of the 73-storey Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel in Atlanta, when he got caught between the rotating portion of the floor and a wall.

The boy and his family were visiting from Charlotte and were at the restaurant for lunch, it said.

Atlanta Police Department spokesman Warren Pickard was quoted in the report saying: "We simply think he lost sight of his parents and panicked and found himself in that situation. A small child doesn’t know what to do in those moments, and it crushed his little small body."

Another report by 11alive said first responders were at the restaurant "in a matter of minutes" but the boy was unconscious when he was rushed to the Grady Memorial Hospital and later died.

Pickard said the floor has a motion sensor that automatically stops the rotating floor when it senses something is trapped. It did so here, but it was too late as the child's head has suffered the brunt of the injury, the report said.

USA Today reported that George Reed, hotel manager for the Westin Peachtree Plaza, said it is working with authorities and will assist in the investigation.

"Words cannot express the depths of our sorrow. Our thoughts remain with the family," he said in the article.