5-year-old girl's dying wish to 'marry' best friend comes true: Report

"Anything to see her smile and hear her laugh is priceless to us as these are the memories we want," says five-year-old Eileidh Paterson's mother.

Five-year-old Eileidh Paterson was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma - a cancer commonly found in the adrenal glands - when she was just two.



When her family decided to draw up a bucket list of things for her that included a trip to Disneyland Paris and the zoo, one item stood out - her number one dying wish to "marry" her best friend Harrison Grier, who is six.

That wish came true on Jun 18 when they were "married" in front of an altar in the company of family, friends and people dressed in Disney characters, CBS news reported on Tuesday (Jun 27).

The little couple were "declared best friends forever" as they exchanged St. Christopher necklaces instead of rings, according to the report.

"When we were told in February that any treatment now would just prolong her life and that ultimately she wouldn't survive, we decided to make a bucket list of things she would love to do and make as many memories as possible," Eileidh's mother, Gail Paterson, told CBS News.

Five-year-old Eieleidh Paterson poses for the camera dressed in a pink gown. (Photo: Facebook/ EILEIDHS JOURNEY)

Ms Paterson added that six-year-old Harrison had promised to marry Eileidh for a year and even "borrowed one his mom's rings" to present his five-year-old partner.

Eileidh has been in and out of hospitals since she was diagnosed with cancer and underwent several chemotherapy sessions, operations and blood tests, her mother told CBS.

According to details of her story provided by Ms Paterson on crowdfunding website gofundme, Eileidh's oncologist said she will not survive long term.

"Anything we can do to make her life that little bit easier, comfier and most importantly magical, then we owe that to her," Paterson told CBS. "She most certainly deserves it. Eileidh is the bravest little girl in the world and is definitely a superhero."