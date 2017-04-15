6.1-magnitude quake hits northern Chile: USGS

SANTIAGO: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck northern Chile, 144 km (90 miles) southeast of Calama, at a depth of 188 km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Saturday.

The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 and struck at about 5:15 am (0815 GMT), USGS said.

There were no immediate reports on social media of damage or casualties. (Reporting by Louise Ireland and Brendan O'Brien)