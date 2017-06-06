6.2-magnitude quake injures two in Peru

LIMA: A strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake shook northern Peru on Monday (Jun 5), injuring at least two people and damaging at least one home, authorities said.

The quake struck east of the city of Mancora at a depth of 18 kilometres, the Peruvian Geophysical Institute said.

"Two people have been reported injured and a home has been damaged" in the northern Tumbes region, the National Civil Defence Institute said on Twitter.

Peru sits on the so-called Ring of Fire, an earthquake-prone zone spanning the Pacific. Its last major quake was in 2007, when a 7.9-magnitude quake killed 595 people.