7 injured in second Spain car rampage: Authorities

MADRID: Six civilians and one police officer were hurt when a car drove into people in the Spanish seaside resort of Cambrils early Friday (Aug 18), the regional government said, just hours after a similar deadly attack in nearby Barcelona which has so far left 13 people dead.

Police shot four of the attackers dead and injured another one, saying they were "working on the hypothesis that the terrorists shot dead in Cambrils could be linked to what happened in Barcelona".

The regional government of Catalonia, where both Barcelona and Cambrils are located, also confirmed the incident, which police had earlier qualified as a "possible terrorist attack."

Catalan emergency services said on Twitter that people in Cambrils, which is on the coast, should "stay home, stay safe."

Catalan police later issued a statement that the situation in Cambrils was under control following the killing of the suspected terrorists.

