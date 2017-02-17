7-year-old writes to Google for job, CEO Sundar Pichai replies

Pictures of bean bags, go karts and slides in Google's office inspired 7-year-old British girl Chloe Bridgewater to write in to see if the tech giant would give her a job, according to her father.



"Dear Google boss," she wrote. "My name is Chloe and when I am bigger I would like a job with Google. I also want to work in a chocolate factory and do swimming in the Olympics."

Confessing that she did not know what a job application was and that she had only ever sent one other letter to "Father Christmas", Chloe nonetheless made her case for being hired by one of the most sought-after employers globally.



"My teachers tell my mum and dad I am very good in class and am good at my spelling and reading and my sums," she wrote.

In a post on professional networking site LinkedIn, the little girl's father Andy Bridgewater shared the letter and the unexpected reply from Google's chief executive officer Sundar Pichai himself.

Thanking Chloe for the letter, Pichai said that he hoped she would continue to learn about technology.

"I think if you keep working hard and following your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to - from working at Google to swimming in the Olympics," he wrote.

"I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school!"

India-born Pichai, 44, joined Google as its vice president of product management in 2004 and worked his way up to become its CEO in 2015.





(Photo: Andy Bridgewater/LinkedIn)

MOTIVATED AGAIN AFTER CAR ACCIDENT

Chloe's father explained that she had lost "a great deal of confidence" after being knocked down by a car a couple of years ago.

"However, to say she is delighted after receiving this letter signed by Sundar Pichai himself is an understatement," he said.

"Can't thank such a busy person enough to take time out to make a little girl's dream become one step closer."

After reading the letter, the girl is "now even more eager to do well at school and work for Google", Bridgewater added.