8.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Mexico: USGS

MEXICO CITY: An earthquake of magnitude 8.0 hit off the Mexican coast, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Thursday (Sep 7).

Hazardous widespread tsunami waves were possible following the quake, the USGS added. Tremors were reportedly felt in Mexico City, causing people to feel shaking buildings.

Its epicentre was 123km southwest of the town of Pijijiapan, at a depth of 33km. Tsunami warnings were also issued for Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Honduras and Ecuador, Reuters reported.



Social media users also put up videos of swaying buildings and landmarks as the quake struck.



There were no immediate reports of major damage.

Mexico's civil protection agency said it was the strongest earthquake to hit the country since a devastating 1985 tremor that toppled buildings and killed thousands.

People in Mexico City ran out into the streets in pyjamas and alarms sounded after the quake struck just before midnight, a Reuters witness said. Power went out in some neighbourhoods.

"I had never been anywhere where the earth moved so much. At first I laughed, but when the lights went out I didn't know what to do. I nearly fell over," said Luis Carlos Briceno, an architect, 31, who was visiting Mexico City.