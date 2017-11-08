9-year-old books trip to Disneyland Paris after guessing father's PayPal password: Report

LONDON: Taking a gamble paid off for one nine-year-old girl in the United Kingdom after she managed to book a trip to Disneyland Paris - by guessing the password to her father's PayPal account.

Susan Wilson managed to nab her father Ian Wilson's mobile phone while he was asleep and went on a spending spree, the MailOnline reported on Tuesday (Nov 7).

She spent £400 (US$525) on flights and a hotel gift card, £214.08 on a VIP trip up the Eiffel Tower and £381.84 on theme park tickets and the Disneyland Express train due to depart the next day, according to the MailOnline.

Her father, a welding inspector who lives with his partner and two other children in Lincolnshire, told the MailOnline that he only realised what had happened three days later after seeing that £1005.92 had come out of his account.

"My immediate thought was that it was fraud so I phoned PayPal who told me the the payments had been made from a device they deemed normal for me and (they) did not consider it to be fraud," he told the news organisation.

"That's when I went through my phone history and found all these websites in my internet history. I asked Susan and she said it was her."

He added that Susan was "absolutely brokenhearted and very remorseful".

"She had no idea what she was doing, I could not even punish her for it."

According to the MailOnline, Susan said she did not know how she managed to book her trip and that she did not even know where the Eiffel Tower was - but just liked to play on her father's phone.

Yorkshire Bank, PayPal and the travel companies involved initially refused to refund him because they said no fraud had been committed, Mr Wilson told the MailOnline.

However PayPal eventually refunded the money to him, classing it as "friendly fraud".

Mr Wilson is now urging parents to "have a PIN on your phone".