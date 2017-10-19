About 100,000 Kurds have fled Kirkuk since Monday - Kurdish officials

BAGHDAD: About 100,000 Kurds have fled Kirkuk, fearing unrest, since Monday's takeover of the region by Iraqi forces, officials from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said on Thursday.

About 18,000 families have taken shelter in the cities of Erbil and Sulaimaniya, the governor of Erbil Nawzad Hadi told reporters. One of his aides told Reuters the total number of people was about 100,000.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Gareth Jones)