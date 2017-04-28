Acosta confirmed as US labour secretary

WASHINGTON: The US Senate confirmed Donald Trump's pick for labour secretary on Thursday (Apr 27), making Alexander Acosta the first and only Hispanic member of the Republican president's cabinet.

Acosta won confirmation on a vote of 60 to 38, with a handful of Democrats joining in the majority.

The 48-year-old son of Cuban exiles is dean of the Florida International University College of Law and a former US district attorney.

Trump nominated Acosta after his previous pick for the post, the businessman and former fast-food executive Andrew Puzder, withdrew under a cloud of controversy.

Puzder faced intense scrutiny about his business record. He also acknowledged having hired a housekeeper who did not have authorisation to work in the United States.

Acosta's confirmation comes three days after Sonny Perdue was confirmed as secretary of agriculture, and two days before Trump marks his 100th day in office.

Following Acosta's clearance, Robert Lighthizer, Trump's pick for US trade representative, is the last remaining nominee for the president's 24-member cabinet who needs Senate approval.