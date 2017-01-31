Acting US attorney general tells lawyers not to defend Trump's immigration order: Report

WASHINGTON: Acting US Attorney General Sally Yates has told Justice Department lawyers not to defend President Donald Trump's order temporarily banning travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries, CNN reported on Monday (Jan 30), citing unnamed sources.

Yates was named deputy attorney general by then-President Barack Obama in 2015 and asked to stay on as acting head of the Justice Department by Trump.

The decision by Yates is likely to provoke an intense albeit short-lived confrontation with the Trump administration.

Ms Yates is expected to be replaced soon by Trump's attorney general nominee, Jeff Sessions. A Senate committee vote on his nomination is scheduled for Tuesday, and a floor vote could confirm him to the post later in the day.

Ms Yates's decision is based on the series of lawsuits that were filed in the first 24 hours in which immigration officials began enforcing Trump's order on refugees and immigrants.



Civil rights and immigrant advocates sued on behalf of individuals affected by the decision, particularly legal permanent residents who suddenly found themselves in limbo at US airports when the order went into effect.

Because of those lawsuits, Justice Department lawyers have begun appearing in court to defend the legality of the order, meaning that Ms Yates ended up overseeing, albeit temporarily, the legal position of the Trump administration.