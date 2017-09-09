'Active shooter' arrested at Ohio school, no injuries

CHICAGO: An "active shooter" at an Ohio high school was arrested on Friday (Sep 8) and no injuries were reported, after police swarmed the campus within minutes of an emergency call.

Police in Columbus, the US state's capital, received the first call from Scioto High School at 8.33am (8.33pm Singapore time). Special tactical officers known as SWAT arrested the suspect 25 minutes later, according to police.

A school staff member "was able to talk to that person while he was still armed, and at least calm him down long enough for us to take him into custody," Columbus Police Chief Kimberly Jacobs told a news conference.

No injuries were reported. School officials transported students to a another facility where parents were told to pick up their children.

It was not clear from the police account if any shots were actually fired. Investigators were examining the scene for bullet casings and other evidence, police said.

"Right now, the scene is being held to investigate what we have as a report of shots fired. We're going to investigate to find out how many shots might have been fired," Jacobs said.

Police would not disclose any details about the suspect except that he was male and being questioned at police headquarters.

Dozens of police officers and emergency personnel responded to the scene, and escorted students out of the school building.

The school serves grades six through 12, and is geared toward "emotionally disturbed students," according to Scioto school's website.