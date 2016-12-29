Actress Debbie Reynolds rushed to hospital

LOS ANGELES: Film legend Debbie Reynolds was rushed to hospital on Wednesday (Dec 28) after suffering a possible stroke, a day after the death of her movie star daughter Carrie Fisher, emergency services and US media said.

A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department told AFP paramedics responded to a request for medical aid at the Beverly Hills home of Todd Fisher, Reynolds's son, just after 1.00pm (5.00am Singapore time Thursday).

The spokeswoman would not confirm it was the 84-year-old icon but said "an adult female patient in fair to serious condition" had been transported to the nearby Cedars-Sinai hospital.

Reynolds "just suffered a medical emergency, which we're told is a possible stroke," reported celebrity news portal TMZ, adding that she had been distraught since Fisher's death following a heart attack.

Fisher, catapulted to worldwide stardom as rebel warrior Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, was pronounced dead in Los Angeles on Tuesday, four days after collapsing on a transatlantic flight.

TMZ, citing unnamed family sources, said Reynolds had been at her son's house to discuss funeral arrangements.

Reynolds, who received the Academy's Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award last year, first captivated audiences in 1952's "Singin' in the Rain."

She was later nominated for an Oscar for her lead role in 1964's "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" and helped found a group that works to combat mental health issues.

Her 2013 autobiography "Unsinkable: A Memoir" detailed the highs and lows of a family life and a career forged in the glamour of Hollywood's "Golden Age."

Reynolds, known at one time as the foremost collector of Hollywood memorabilia, was married to Fisher's father, singer Eddie Fisher, for four years in the 1950s.