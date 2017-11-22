Additional remains of US soldier killed in Niger found - US official

WASHINGTON: Investigators found additional remains in early November of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was killed in an ambush last month in Niger along with three other U.S. soldiers, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said investigators had found the remains on Nov. 12 and military medical examiners had verified that the remains were Johnson's.

President Donald Trump’s handling of condolence messages to the families of the dead U.S. soldiers has been criticized by lawmakers in Washington and has raised the profile of the deadly incident.

