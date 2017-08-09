Afghan Taliban release villagers held after attack

SAR-E PUL, Afghanistan,: The Taliban released 235 villagers held after the insurgents captured a village in the northern province of Sar-e Pul, a senior provincial official said.

Provincial Governor Zahir Wadat said the people from Mirza Olang village had arrived in Sar-e Pul, the main town of the province, although some others were still with the Taliban.

After days of waiting for additional troops to arrive, security forces would soon begin a clearance operation to retake the village, he said.

The village was overrun at the weekend, with as many as 50 local people and militia members killed.

