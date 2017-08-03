Air Canada escape: New photo shows how close plane was to crash-landing on taxiway

WASHINGTON: New details have been released on an Air Canada flight's near collision at the San Francisco International Airport on Jul 7, which could have resulted in one of the worst disasters in aviation history.



The information released on Wednesday (Aug 2) by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), included an image that showed how close the planes were to collision.

The Airbus 320 which had 140 people on board nearly landed on a crowded taxiway lined with four planes instead of the runway, before it was diverted by the control tower.

Nobody was hurt and flight ACA 759 landed safely on its second attempt.

The plane was cleared to land on Runway 28-Right at San Francisco International Airport shortly before midnight.

"However, the pilot inadvertently lined up for Taxiway C, which runs parallel to the runway," the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

The Air Canada pilots did not realize the error until the plane flew over another parked on the taxiway and a second aircraft flashed its lights to alert them.

For nearly three seconds after the Air Canada crew advanced the throttles to initiate a climb, the A320 continued to lose altitude and ended up 59 feet above the ground, the NTSB said.

The incident was first reported by The Mercury News, which cited aviation experts as saying that a potentially horrific accident had been narrowly averted.



"If it is true, what happened probably came close to the greatest aviation disaster in history," Ross Aimer, a retired United Airlines captain, told the newspaper.



"If you could imagine an Airbus colliding with four passenger aircraft wide bodies, full of fuel and passengers, then you can imagine how horrific this could have been," he said.

