Air Canada plane lands despite being told 6 times to abort landing

SAN FRANCISCO: The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is looking into why an Air Canada passenger plane failed to abort its landing despite repeated orders by air traffic control at San Francisco International Airport over the weekend, officials said on Tuesday (Oct 24).

Ian Gregor, an FAA spokesman, said Air Canada Flight 781 from Montreal was initially given clearance to land when it was about 10km from San Francisco airport on Sunday.

However air traffic control, concerned that another plane which landed may not have made it off the runway in time, decided to revoke the Air Canada plane's clearance.

According to audio recordings posted on LiveATC.net, the controller told the Airbus A320 to "go around", which requires the pilots to abort the landing and to keep circling the airport.

When no response was given, he repeated the command five times, but each time his instructions went unanswered. Following standard protocol when a plane does not respond to instructions, the controller then used a light gun beamed from the control tower to alert the crew, Gregor said.

However, that did not work either and the flight landed anyway at about 9.30pm. Fortunately, the Southwest Airlines jet that landed earlier had already cleared the runway.

"Air Canada did not respond to the verbal instructions or to the light gun instruction," Gregor said.

After landing, the Air Canada crew told the tower they had a radio problem. "That's pretty evident," responded the air traffic controller.

Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick said the airline was investigating the incident.

"After receiving proper clearance to land, it proceeded to do so and landed normally," he said. "Upon landing the crew was informed the tower had attempted unsuccessfully to contact the aircraft, however the message was not received by the crew."

This was not the first close-call involving the airline at San Francisco International Airport.

On Jul 7, the pilots of an Air Canada plane with 140 people on board mistook a taxiway for the runway and flew just dozens of metres above ground before realising their error and pulling up, narrowly missing four planes on the taxiway.