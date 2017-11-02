Air New Zealand named AirlineRatings.com's Airline of the Year 2018

SINGAPORE: Air New Zealand was named AirlineRatings.com's Airline of the Year for 2018, the airline safety and product review website announced on Thursday (Nov 2).

This is the fifth consecutive year that the airline has taken the top spot.

Air New Zealand is being honoured for its "record-breaking performance, multi award-winning in-flight innovations, operational safety, environmental leadership and motivation of its staff," AirlineRatings.com said.



"In our objective analysis Air New Zealand came out number one in virtually all of our audit criteria, which is an exceptional performance," said the website's editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas.



Airlines are judged on fleet age, passenger reviews, profitability, investment rating, product offerings, and staff relations.

"This award is testament to the huge effort from all of our people to deliver a world-class Kiwi experience on the ground and in the air," said Air New Zealand's chief executive officer Christopher Luxon. "It is extremely rewarding to see their hard work recognised by such an experienced panel of aviation judges."



The website's top ten airlines for 2018 were: Air New Zealand, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Virgin Australia, Virgin Atlantic, Etihad Airways, All Nippon Airways, Korean Air, Cathay Pacific and Japan Airlines.

Singapore Airlines picked up the awards for Best First Class and Best Cabin Crew. Scoot shared the Best Low-Cost Airline award with Westjet and Norwegian.

Other winners included Qantas, which won awards for Best Domestic Airline Service, Best Catering and Best Lounges; Korean Air, which won the award for Best Economy; Virgin Australia, which won Best Business Class; and Emirates, which won Best In-Flight entertainment.