Air strikes kill 29 in market in northern Syria - monitoring group

BEIRUT: The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitoring group said on Monday that air strikes on a market had killed at least 29 people in a rebel-held area of northwest Syria.

Three air raids hit the town of Atareb, west of the city of Aleppo, the Britain-based observatory said. It said the death toll was likely to rise.

Atareb is inside what is known as a "de-escalation" zone under a deal agreed between Turkey, Russia and Iran to reduce violence in the area.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Kevin Liffey)